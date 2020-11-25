Panther-lair - Johnson, Toney ready for year three

Pitt is looking to take a jump in year three of the Jeff Capel era, and that climb starts tonight, as the Panthers play host to Saint Francis (PA) for a 7 p.m. tip at the Petersen Events Center. Not only will it be Capel’s third season at the helm, tonight begins the junior season for Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney.

Johnson and Toney both signed to the Pitt program before Capel even coached a game in Pittsburgh. They joined a program that was coming off an abysmal 8-win season and were sold on the vision that Capel laid out to them. The team has showed signs of progress in the prior two seasons, but now this group is ready to take that next step.

This team should have a new look this year. The Panthers finally have a full, healthy 13-man roster. Pitt is welcoming in the 22nd ranked recruiting class according to Rivals.com, and those players are ready to make an immediate impact, as is Delaware transfer Ithiel Horton. Pitt has more weapons than it has in year’s past, and for the two veterans, they can see it.

“We’re fast, athletic and this team is more skilled,” Toney told reporters on Tuesday. “Everybody can do something to the table and this team is just different, like everyone can push the ball, guard multiple positions, and just cause chaos on the defensive end.”

Added Johnson, “What’s different about this group is the talent that’s on this team and the competitive spirit. Everybody on the team is really competitive, nobody wants to lose and everybody is coming in with the same mission to win.”

In addition to the two juniors, Pitt also returns sophomore wing Justin Champagnie, who led the team in scoring and rebounding during a stellar freshman season. The newcomers are led by top-100 recruits John Hugley and William Jeffress, though guys like Femi Odukale and Noah Collier have earned some preseason praise as well.

It has been up to Johnson and Toney to take on a leadership role for this team, and Capel has noticed that in the preseason.

“It’s good to have guys that we’ve coached for a couple of years that have an understanding of what it is we’re trying to do and understand what we want as a coaching staff and understand the some of the standards that we’ve tried to instill our program,” the third year coach said last week.

Johnson has been the face of the program since his freshman year. He was an All-ACC freshman pick in 2019 after averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Virginia native has felt the pressure to be ‘the guy’ the past two seasons, but with added depth and more talent across the board, he can expect more help this season.

“The pressure is there a little bit, but not there as much as it was the last two years at the same time,” he said. “We’ve got players that can make plays. ‘Diese has become a playmaker off the dribble. Justin has become a playmaker.”

Toney has started 53 games over the past two seasons and has had a first-hand look at Johnson’s offseason preparation. He sees growth from his teammate.

“He’s just more aware of everything,” Toney said of Johnson. “He’s taken his IQ to another level. He’s just playing the PG role, he’s being the leader and being that captain on the floor. The floor general, as always.”

Capel also sees it for his junior point guard.

“I think having a better understanding of the responsibilities of a point guard and being a really good player,” he said.

Pitt’s 2020-21 campaign will look a little different. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the offseason and the schedule, and that chaos will almost assuredly continue into the season. Even with the added stress and uncertainty, Toney is excited to get it going tonight against the Red Flash.

“I’m very excited,” he said about starting the season. "It’s been too long since we played since last March and we’re just blessed to have this opportunity to get this season started.”