Karter Johnson has one of the more unique backstories on the entire Pitt football roster. The 6’2” and 250-pound senior tight end is on his third school, and actually his second position. He was once a highly rated defensive line recruit out of high school and signed with TCU. Johnson eventually made his way to Butler Community College in Kansas, and now the Ohio native is in his second season with the Pitt program.

Johnson’s first season did not generate much buzz, but his performance in the spring that followed certainly did. Ahead of Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game, Johnson was named the offensive winner of the Ed Conway Award, given annually to the most improved players in the Pitt program during spring practice.

“It means a lot to be recognized for the work that we put in,” Johnson said of being recognized this spring. “I think everybody deserves it. Everybody is putting in the same amount of work. We come in day in and day out and grind as a team. I think we’re family and I think it’s good I brought it home, but I think everybody deserves it.”

It was a team-first response by Johnson, but given his role for this squad, it’s a bit fitting. Johnson only caught one pass in the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, and only had six receptions in the entire 2023 season. He does not necessarily fit into the traditional tight end mold, but he certainly meshes into what Pitt is trying to do on offense.

“He just did a great job blocking,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said of what Johnson did to impress this spring. “He’s gotten a lot better. It’s another year in the offense for him. He’s a second-year player who I think can make a lot of plays for us. He caught the ball all spring. He just became a very, very reliable tight end for us.”

Johnson is going to be a big help in Pitt’s running game as a blocker. For one, he is good at it, and also he is willing to do whatever to help the team. The Panthers' offense was led in 2022 by running back Israel Abanikanda, and it’s very likely Rodney Hammond could carry the same type of load this season.

For a potential pass catcher, Johnson doesn’t see anything wrong with that.

“I think it has an identity now,” Johnson said of Pitt’s offense. “We know what we want to do, we’re willing to impose our will on defenses, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re a tough, brute offense that can throw it deep when we have to, but we’re going to run it down your throat, too.”

Johnson’s play in all facets of being a tight end has been noticed as well. Sure, he can be a big part in running the ball, but his route running has also been praised.

"He’s doing a great job on the line of scrimmage as a blocker and he runs really good routes and he has good hands,” Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. said of Johnson. “And he’s tough, he’s a football player.”

Johnson had the opportunity to play a bit more throughout spring. Pitt junior tight end and returning starter Gavin Bartholomew missed the Blue-Gold game, and Johnson was able to take advantage of extra reps in recent days. Even so, the thing with Pitt’s offense it that the two will be playing alongside each other quite often anyway.

“Anyone who knows our history knows we like to use multiple personnel groupings,” explained Cignetti “same plays different ways, so we’re excited about what the tight end room can bring us.”

Johnson recognizes having more opportunities this spring helped him individually, but he’s also anxious to work with Bartholmew as they head into the 2023 campaign.

“I’ve gotten a lot of reps since then, so it’s been good to work with that,” Johnson said of the extra reps in spring. “However I think next year when we both can compete and both can go, I think we’ll be looking dangerous together.”