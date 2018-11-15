Pitt might have something special brewing at point guard with freshman Xavier Johnson.

It’s no surprise for a team to be leaning on a freshman in this day and age of college basketball, but it’s not just the stats that stand out about Johnson, although those are good, too.

It’s a the little things where Johnson is making a difference, and it showed up big in Pitt’s 84-74 win over Troy on Monday night at the Petersen Events Center.

Johnson is doing things that may not show up in the stat sheet, like taking a charge in the first half to slow down some momentum, forcing a turnover with impeccable full-court man-to-man defense or having the presence of mind to flip the ball up to the basket following an offensive rebound just before halftime for two points.

Three games into his college career, Johnson is making veteran plays.

When asked about his early season success, Johnson confidentially pointed to where he played before this season: the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) or simply, the Catholic league for the Washington D.C. area. He starred for Bishop O’Connell High School last season and was named the player of the year for the well-regarded basketball league.

“The league I played in high school, it’s pretty much the same thing,” Johnson said. “I thought it was the best conference in high school, and I thought that pretty much prepared me.”

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel agreed with his freshman’s notion.

“We thought he would be good and he’s right, what I think is the best or one of the best high school leagues in the country and he was the player of the year in that league,” Capel said. “He played on one of the best AAU programs on arguably the toughest circuit and his AAU program won and he was a big part of that.”

Johnson rarely, if ever, comes off the court. He logged a team-high 37 minutes against Troy, and has seen the most minutes of any player on the roster through three games for Pitt.

“He’s a willing listener, he wants to learn,” Capel said. “You can coach him hard. He’s a worker, so he’s done a good job to this point. We need him to continue to be hungry which we know he will be, but he’s really done a good job especially with being thrown right into the fire.”

The freshman guard nearly posted a triple-double against Troy with 15 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds. He has already posted a double-double this season against VMI, and is averaging 15 points and 8.3 assists per game.

The scouting report on Johnson was that he was a true point guard who could drive, but shooting wasn’t expected to be a strength. Through three games, though, he is making 41% of his three-pointers and that caught the attention of Troy head coach Phil Cunningham on Monday.

“The thing he surprised us on tonight, he had a couple of 3’s, and I know he’s made a couple coming in, but the strength of his game is driving, but when he’s making shots, he’s really good," Cunningham said.

Johnson may not have been a McDonald’s All-American or a five-star recruit like some of the other top freshmen in the ACC, but his impact already has been noticeable for the Panthers.

“He does a good job, he wants to be really good,” Capel said.