Panther-lair - Johnson just wants to win

Xavier Johnson is entering his third year in the Pitt program, and he wants to set aside personal aspirations this season and focus on one thing: helping his team win.

Johnson had a breakout freshman season in 2018-19. He averaged 15.5 points per game and dished out 4.5 assists on his way to being named to the All-ACC freshman team. His play and athleticism earned him high recognition and notoriety. Many believed he could be an All-ACC guard last season, and perhaps even test the NBA Draft waters following a successful season.

Those high hopes did not come to fruition for the Virginia native. Johnson’s scoring averaged dipped last season to 11.7, as did his shooting percentages. The team did not take a big leap forward in the win column either, as many of the issues that hampered the 2019 team arose last season.

It was not the season Johnson wanted, nor expected. In the offseason he talked with the Pitt coaching staff and even went back and spoke to his old AAU coach to get refocused again.

“The main thing they want me to do is win,” Johnson said of those offseason conversations. “That’s all that the coaching staff has told me, my AAU coach, and honestly myself. My job here right now, I want to put a banner up in the rafters. That’s my job right now and that’s the only goal I have on my mind.”

As Johnson’s quest begins to help restore Pitt basketball to becoming a winning program again, he knows it has to start with himself and being a better teammate. He was critical of his own game when he spoke to the media following the team’s first practice and understands for Pitt to be successful this season, it has to start with him.

“I honestly learned how to trust my teammates more,” Johnson said. “I learned that last year I was really stopping myself a lot. I was thinking about going to the next level. This year I’m just going to keep my head down and stay grounded.”

Pitt basketball will have a new look this season. There are five freshmen and two transfers that have helped reshape this roster heading into the new year. Johnson was once a key recruit for this program, and is now a guy that is helping develop those guys into being part of the culture Jeff Capel is trying to build in Pittsburgh.

“I’m honestly just staying in their head,” Johnson said of how he is mentoring the newcomers. "I know they look at me as a little big brother because most of them are taller than me, but I’m just trying to stay in their head and tell them what’s coming and just play their game, there’s nothing to be nervous about.”

This freshman class is a talented one, too. Pitt is bringing in two four-star talents in guys like John Hugley and William Jeffress. There are also two key transfers in Ithiel Horton and Nike Sibande. For the first time in Capel’s tenure, there appears to be legitimate depth, talent, and athleticism that can compete in the ACC.

Johnson certainly believes that to be true as well.

“This team is a more competitive team,” Johnson said. “They care about each other and this team is way more athletic than last year’s team and more talented.”