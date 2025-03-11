Jersey Numbers Released for New Pitt Players

It's the first day of spring ball, so that means new numbers.

There aren't any new numbers for players who were already on the roster (aside from a couple of young offensive linemen), that likely won't occur until the summer, but all of the early enrollees and transfers have received numbers.

Pitt welcomed 13 transfer portal additions and has 13 early enrollees on campus for spring practices.

New numbers:

QB Mason Heintschel - 6

DE Blaine Spires - 10

S Josh Guerrier - 14

WR Andy Jean - 14

WR Tony Kinsler - 17

CB Rashan Murray - 18

LB Jayden Bonsu - 19

S Kavir Bains-Marquez - 20

WR Deuce Spann - 22

CB Shawn Lee Jr. - 28

WR Justin Cook - 28

DE JuJu Anderson - 35

LB Manny Taylor - 38

DE Joey Zelinsky - 45

DE Denim Cook - 50

OL Kendall Stanley - 53

LB Justin Thompson - 54

DE Jaeden Moore - 56

OL Akram Elnagmi - 60

OL Keith Gouveia - 66

OL Jeff Persi - 78

WR Bryce Yates - 80

WR Cataurus Hicks - 81

K James London - 83

WR Cam Sapp - 84

TE Max Hunt - 86