Jeffress makes a big move
Saturday was a big day in the college recruitment of William Jeffress, as the four-star power forward at Erie McDowell made public what had long been assumed:He will be reclassifying out of the 202...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news