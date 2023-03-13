DAYTON, Ohio — Jeff Capel met with the media on Monday evening at University of Dayton Arena ahead of his team's NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State set for tomorrow evening. Here is a full rundown of everything he had to say.

Capel: First and foremost, we're really excited to be here in Dayton. This is an unbelievable basketball town. They love it. They have a passion for it. It's one of the best home courts in all of college basketball. So we're excited to be here and to play in this venue.

We've had a really good season. Our guys have fought. We've been unbelievably together. We've been resilient. We've been tough. That's led us to have an outstanding season.

We've had several guys step up after a tough start, and we were trying to figure out who we were after some injuries and a suspension that really changed kind of the direction of our team from when we started.

But I'm really proud of how we stuck together. We kept fighting. We were able to persevere and able to turn it into an outstanding season.

Jeff, I did want to point out yesterday you corrected me about J.B. not playing in the tournament. He did play in the tournament.

Capel: He told me he didn't. He told me yesterday -- I'm like you, I thought he had played in it. I asked him --

He's in the box score.

Capel: Well, I don't know. He told me -- I asked him, was it your freshman or sophomore year. He said it was sophomore, but they didn't play it because of COVID. He's lying to one of us.

I wanted to ask about Nike and his journey overall as a player, coming from Miami of Ohio, being on this stage, coming through an injury. What can you say about his entire journey here?

Capel: Well, I'm unbelievably proud of him. That's the first thing, because it's been a heck of a journey. He transferred here, and we were hoping to get a waiver where he could play right away. We were not able to get that.

Then there was word that the NCAA was going to grant a blanket waiver where all the guys that transferred could play right away. They finally did that 56 minutes before tip-off when we played at Miami. He played in that game. He played the next game against Louisville, and then after that when we came back from Christmas break, he was around a group of people that tested positive for COVID. That's during the COVID year, so you're out for two weeks. You can't be around.

So just every time it seemed like things were going to break for him, something happened. He finished the season strong, and then we were anticipating him having a really big season the next year. He had worked really hard that summer, and we played a private scrimmage where he played really well. He played the exhibition and tears his knee up.

When you go through that, man, especially with a guy that a big part of his game is athleticism, there's doubt. Like can I get it back, am I able? Because it's long, it's tenuous every day of just having to rehab and things like that.

When we started this year, he wanted to do more, but he wasn't physically and mentally able. He hadn't crossed that hurdle yet. We knew it was going to take time. But after he got his rhythm back, his timing and got over those hurdles, he was outstanding.

The thing that I'm most proud of him is that he not only accepted his role, he starred in it. He embraced it. He starred in it, and he's a big reason why we've had the season that we have.

Jeff, your guys were talking about the scouting report and sticking to the details of that. How have you seen them take on the challenge of embracing what you guys are saying for them to do the past few weeks? Because you talked about how you guys haven't played great defense since Boston College, and I think in the games since then, you went from averaging 67 points a game allowed to 81 in those games. What have you seen from them in response to that challenge this week?

Capel: Yeah, well, really it's just been today. So the attention to detail was heightened. The energy was great. The energy has always been really good. But the attention to detail and understanding of what we went through this morning with them on Mississippi State, them trying to understand and embrace that. We'll go through it again tonight, we'll have some time tomorrow where we do it. But we've got to get out there on the court and do it against a real team.

One of the things that's difficult is that we can't simulate their size and their strength and athleticism in what we're doing in practice. So we really have to be totally dialed in to the little things that add up to big things.

I'm just curious, you have a lot of guys who have played in this tournament, but you also have some guys, this is their first experience. What's it been like for you as their coach to see them get off the flight here, walk into the arena, check into the hotel and see all this March Madness stuff and know that they're a part of it for the first time?

Capel: Yeah, it's really, really cool. I've missed it. I hadn't been here in five years in this type of environment, and you realize like you should never take this for granted. This is the greatest tournament in sports.

Like I said yesterday, and I told our guys, we get a chance to be a part of it. Like you earned that. They don't just give those out; we earned it. I want them to embrace everything that comes with it. When we pulled up at the hotel, the unbelievable people that were there to greet us and what they've done to the hotel just to make the experience great. When we pulled up here, you're walking in and you see all the stuff everywhere. When they go out to the court, they'll feel it even more.

It's unbelievably special. It's something that we don't take for granted, and we're going to cherish every second we get a chance to be in it.

We just talked to Blake, J.B., and Nelly about leadership. I want to ask you from your point of view, how do those three lead? How do they differ in their leadership styles?

Capel: Yeah, well, all three of them are very different. Nelly is a guy that has experience, he's won. Nelly is really, really positive. Incredible energy, just a positive spirit every day. For the most part usually is in a really good mood, and that becomes infectious. We're not anywhere close to where we are right now if we don't have him and what he brings to us.

Blake is the loud one. Blake is like a lot of football players, just really loud and incredibly energetic, positive, always yelling, and things like that. That's his leadership style.

J.B. is the more serious one. J.B. is the one that's -- J.B. is an old soul. He should have been like a 1980s basketball player. Just a physical mid-range guard that's tough, that's competitive, no nonsense, straight to the point. You don't see him smiling much. You don't see him -- but he shows up every day, he works, he gets his stuff in, he talks, he says stuff, but in a different way than those other two guys, and it works.

It works for all three of them, and it's really helped us this year.

Talking to your players, it seemed like you guys tried to keep things light in your practice on Sunday, play a few shooting games like they said. Why as the intensity starts to pick up in the games did you feel like you wanted to make sure your guys weren't very tense?

Capel: Well, the very first thing is we were just coming off getting our heads beat in, and I didn't want us to -- I wanted to move on to the next thing. I didn't want that to linger. So we took two days off. We didn't know exactly -- we didn't know who we were playing. We really just wanted to get a workout, and that's what we did.

We came in, we got up and down a little bit, no contact, but just run just to get our wind and things like that. Got a lot of shots up, worked on a little bit of our offense, some 5 on 0. It's probably the first time all year in any kind of practice setting that we didn't do anything defensively.

I just really wanted us to have some fun because I knew that day was going to be fun. We were going to watch the selection show. I always felt good that we were in, and I just wanted it to be an upbeat positive day, culminating with figuring out where we were going to be.

Nelly also mentioned earlier attention to detail. Has there been any principles or practices that you've given to them to ensure that their attention to detail stays --

Capel: Yeah, I don't think it's any principles or practices. It's just trying to be totally dialed in on the scouting report, what we're doing in practice and our walk throughs, how we want to play certain things. Just our game plan and just making sure everyone is in tune and locked in and connected and on the same page with everything we do there.

Now that you've had a day to kind of look at Mississippi State, what kind of stands out about Tolu Smith, and is he like any of the big men in the ACC that you've faced?

Capel: Well, I think he has some similarities to Bacot in the fact that he's very physical, an outstanding offensive rebounder and an outstanding scorer with a high percentage around the basket. He's relentless in his pursuit of the basketball.

On his shots, on other people's shots, with how physical he is posting up, he's a load down there. He's a really, really outstanding player that had an outstanding year and is a huge part of their resiliency.

When you look at their team, they had some unbelievable non-conference wins. But in their conference they went through a stretch where they struggled, and they showed incredible toughness, togetherness, resiliency to continue to fight and stay together and to really turn their season around.

I thought he was a big part of it when you go back and you watch during that stretch, just the numbers that he was putting up, the attention that he commanded from the defense that allowed those other guys to do some really good things.

They're a really good basketball team. They're tough. They're physical. They're really good defensively. It's going to be a tough challenge for us.

One thing I've gotten from your players this season, they like to go into the gym when no one else is around and grab a manager and put shots up. I'm sure you did the same thing when you're a player. Is that something you encourage or do these guys do it on their own?

Capel: Well, it's something we've tried to teach since we've been here. In order to be a good basketball player, you've got to play basketball. You've got to practice basketball. Like you've got to -- there are things you have to do. And in order to become really good, you have to do extra.

We're limited as coaches by what we can do. We have four hours a day that we can work with them, and once you get to the season, you don't spend four hours with them. We don't practice for four hours. We have to give them a mandatory day off.

In order to become really good, that's not enough. So there has to be something inside of you that you want to do extra. And so we try to teach them that, try to talk to them about that, and usually the ones that become good are the guys that do extra, the guys that get in the gym, the guys that come in at night.

I think that's one of the best times. Like when you grow up, when you're little, I'm pretty sure all of these guys did, like you play by yourself, you make up imaginary games. I know I used to. I'd pick two teams and I'd be every guy on every team, and I'd play and I'd have a whole game going on with your imagination.

And when you're in the gym by yourself, man, you've got your music playing and you're just in there just working and having fun and playing, and it's really not work. It's just trying to get better.

So I love the fact that they do that.

Jeff, what's Fede's status? How is he doing? I know he dealt with a knee injury in the last game. How have you seen him mentally approaching this week?

Capel: Yeah, he'll be a game-time decision if he'll play. He's still nursing that knee. He hurt it against Georgia Tech, tried to play against Duke the next day. We didn't like the way that he was moving, which is why we held him once we got down. So he'll be a game-time decision tomorrow.

I know it's such a quick turnaround on scouting a team. How much is it all on you or can you call a coach? Can you be like, hey, Jerry Stackhouse, what did you see from them, because a common opponent. Or is it all film?

Capel: Maybe it happens. I don't know. (Smiling).

You watch a lot of tape.

Overall you could just see how much the guys just love being around each other and especially off the court. How much do you think their relationships off the court are able to play in just their communication on the court and just their overall teamwork?

Capel: I think it's huge. The really good teams that I've been a part of throughout my career, whether it was as a player, as a head coach, an assistant coach, the one thing that's been common in all of those really good teams is that they like each other. It's their relationships off the court.

I think the more you know your teammates and the more you genuinely care about them -- and I think the only way you can really care about someone is to get to know them -- that goes a long way. These seasons are long. You're around each other a lot. If you don't get along and you don't like each other, it makes it miserable.

It's been great for us this year just to watch these relationships happen, to watch how these guys genuinely care about each other.

Also when you do that, you can say some hard things to each other. I've walked in the locker room at halftime and I've heard them getting on each other. And one of the cool things about it is that it's done with love, so it's not like the guy is striking back at him or takes it personally or whatever. You know he cares about you, so you know it's coming from a great place.

With that in mind about Fede, what have you noticed about the twins and their preparation for this game? They talked to me about confidence and how they've been able to grow into their own here. What have you noticed from them throughout this stretch of the season and what's the preparation been like from them for tomorrow?

Capel: Yeah, we need everyone to be ready to go, and everyone will be ready to go. The twins have gotten better throughout the season every day. They have an infectious spirit, an energy. They love the gym. They've had great teammates this year, guys that have helped them throughout the season, both on and off the court, to assimilate here in Pittsburgh and college basketball.

They've gotten better and better. I've said it all along. I think they have unbelievable futures. They both have had some really big moments for us in big games. They've stepped up and made some big plays, and we anticipate them being ready to do that tomorrow.

You've been around the game for a long time. You've seen a lot of guys come and go. It seems like it's been tradition for a long time when you see guys go off after a March Madness year and seniors and there's that send-off where you've had your time with them. How close have you been with guys who have just been here a year? Does it feel kind of like -- when you compare it to some of the teams you've coached where you've been with guys for multiple years, or does this all move so fast as a coach?

Capel: No, I mean, a year is a long time, man, and especially when you're with guys as much as we're around them. You get to know them. You get to know their dreams, the things that they're afraid of. These are the relationships that we have, our coaching staff, we have with our guys. We spend time with them. We talk to them. Kind of we figure out what makes them tick, the things that they maybe have some fears or things that bother them, things that are on their mind.

So even if it's just for a year or whatever it is, those relationships run deep. We had Mouhamadou Gueye last year. I talk to him still once every couple of weeks and encouraging him, following him. I hear from him every time something good is happening with our program this year.

So that's the same thing about relationships, even if a kid is here for one year -- and the relationship is both ways. It's not just one way, it has to go both ways. The person has to want to have a relationship. But when it's like that, I tell these guys, with me it's forever. It's not just one year. I don't know if I got used to that when -- one of my best players I ever coached I was with for two years at Oklahoma. I talk to him once a week still to this day, so those things are very, very deep with me, the relationships.

You mentioned last night that it's a quick turnaround, and it's difficult to prepare. How many Mississippi State games have you and your staff watched in the last --

Capel: I've watched five. And I don't know how many they've watched, but from when I saw you guys last night until right now, I've watched five of them.

Is that normal or do you usually watch more than that?

Capel: That's normally what I watch. I try to watch the last five. Sometimes if they had a big win early, I want to see it or if a guy went off, I may just get his minutes from that game just to see how he went off or how they defended something.

I think if there's a similar opponent, someone that maybe does something like us or plays similar to us, I may watch that game. So it's pretty normal what I've done.

Do you sleep much?

Capel: Nope, but I don't sleep much, period. I've never.

With how big of a team Mississippi State is, how much emphasis is there going to be on running out in transition in a game like tomorrow and really trying to improve on that from what you did against Duke?

Capel: Well, we didn't do much well against Duke, so I hope we improve on everything, from that standpoint. In order for us to run, we have to rebound. That's the very first thing. We have to get the basketball, we have to rebound, so we have to be able to match their physicality, we have to keep them out of our paint, and we have to get the basketball.

Once we're able to do that, then we do want to run. We do want to get out. That's something that we've tried to do all year, and for the most part we've done a pretty good job of that when we've been able to first-shot rebound.

That's not going to change for us. We want to continue to do that. Like I mentioned earlier, they're an outstanding defensive team. I think whenever you play against teams like that, we've had some in our league, if you can get out in transition and get some things before their defense is set up, that can put you in an advantageous position, so that's something that we certainly want to do.