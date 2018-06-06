Jason Capel on getting back to coaching, his brother, Pitt and more
After four years as a broadcaster, Jason Capel is back in coaching as an assistant at Pitt. Capel spoke to Panther-Lair.com about working with his brother, what Pitt basketball will be under the Ca...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news