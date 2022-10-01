Pitt picked up its point guard for the class of 2023 earlier today, as Jaland Lowe, a 6’0” point guard out of Missouri City (TX) made his commitment to head coach Jeff Capel. Lowe is graded as a four-star prospect according to Rivals.com, and chose Pitt over offers from Memphis, SMU, Texas Tech, Wichita State, and more.

“Just the culture there, the coaching staff, a great coaching staff, and the opportunity,” Lowe told Panther-Lair.com about why he committed. "That’s what really presented itself.”

Lowe took an official visit to Pitt back on September 9th. He also took visits to Memphis and SMU this month, but the trip to Pittsburgh really helped separate the Panthers in his recruitment.

“I just loved it when I was up there, so really it was a no-brainer,” said Lowe.

Pitt already held commitments from shooting guard Carlton Carrington and wing Marlon Barnes. Those two players are on the perimeter, and while Lowe is listed as a shooting guard he is coming to Pittsburgh to be the point guard of this class.

“They showed me how I would fit into the system and just being myself and being the playmaker I am and get other involved,” Lowe said of what he hopes to bring to Pittsburgh. “I can score, play fast, play in a lot of pick and rolls. Really just do anything to really win, that’s what I really want to do is win.”

Lowe has already met with Barnes and Carrington, and he is excited about the recruiting class already. Following Lowe’s commitment, Pitt’s 2023 recruiting class moved to No. 13 nationally in the Rivals rankings.

“I’m excited; I think we’ve got a chance to be one of the best classes in the country,” Lowe explained. “I don’t think people know too much about us, but they’re going to find out soon.”

Beyond his excitement about his classmates, he is also anxious to see how Pitt performs in the 2022-23 season as well.

“I’m excited to watch them,” he said. "I think they’re real long, real versatile, really good guard play. I think they are going to do a lot of good things this year.”