Jaden Bradley's potential has Beatty excited
The 2020 Pitt football team featured one of the most dynamic freshman wide receivers in all of college football this season. Jordan Addison finished this year with 60 receptions, third-most in the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news