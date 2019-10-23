The Pitt offense is still developing each and every week. A year ago, Pitt was reliant on the running game almost exclusively, but things are different this year under new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is fourth in the ACC in passing yardage. His favorite targets, Maurice Ffrench and Taysir Mack, are 1st and 3rd in the conference in receptions.

The passing game is making the offense go this year, and those three players have been the biggest components to it, but there is always room for more playmakers and one that appears to be developing is sophomore wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis.

In the past two games, the Florida native has hauled in five passes for 50 yards and rushed the ball twice for 17 yards. He was on the field a lot for the Syracuse game and looks like his role on this team is still developing.

A huge part of Jacques-Louis’ expanding role is simple - he is finally healthy now. The speedster from Florida has been fighting off nagging injuries since training camp and looks to finally be right again and it is showing on the field.

“I just got back healthy a week ago I think,” Jacques-Louis said. “It was very frustrating.”

Whipple is always looking for more weapons in his offense, and he was pretty blunt about what he thinks Shocky can be for this team.

“Well he can run, he’s the fastest receiver we have,” Whipple explained. “He gives us another guy to take the top off and he’s done a good job on some of the fly-sweep stuff that way, I think he’s averaging 9 yards a carry, so just some things that way.”

Jacques-Louis has been known as a speedy playmaker since his days as a recruit and the Pitt coaches have been waiting for him to break through help the offense significantly. Heading into the final five games of the 2019 season, he looks capable of doing just that.

“Shocky can take the top off the coverage, I think,” Pat Narduzzi said during his Monday press conference. "He's a tough kid. I'm glad he's finally 100% healthy. But he can run. He made some nice catches, caught a crossing route, got whacked and held onto it. Great to see. He's explosive on some of the outside runs we've done with him when we've handed off to him all season. He's had opportunities to make plays. It's good for his confidence. We need him here on this final stretch of the season.”

Pitt has a dynamic duo with Ffrench and Mack, and of course Aaron Mathews has his role as well, but Pitt can really benefit from a guy with Jacques-Louis’ skill set and he’s more than willing to play his role now with that newfound clean bill of health.

“It feels good,” Jacques-Louis said. “It feels real good to be back out there and making plays.”