With five days until the season opener, Pitt is down one expected starter on the offensive line.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi announced Monday that redshirt senior guard Ryan Jacoby will miss the season after suffering an injury during an individual drill in training camp earlier this month.

Jacoby was the projected starter at left guard, where he was expected to step in after working behind Marcus Minor for the last two seasons. Jacoby transferred to Pitt from Ohio State in August 2021 and impressed the coaches with his ability to pick up the offense, earning him playing time in the final three games of that season. Last year, he played in every game and logged more than 200 snaps on offense, according to Pro Football Focus, although all by 10 of those snaps came with him playing at tight end - effectively serving as a sixth offensive lineman.

Coming out of spring camp and training camp, though, Jacoby was expected to move into the starting lineup at left guard.

“We're going to miss him,” Narduzzi said Monday. “Let me tell you he was having a heck of a fall. Compared to spring ball - he had footwork issues, wasn't stepping with the right foot fast enough to get where we wanted to be - but that was all gone.

“That's a big departure in my opinion because he was playing at a high level. But we're going to get him healthy and get him back. But we're excited about where he'll be in the future because of what he's learned from spring ball to now.”

Jacoby does have the option to return to Pitt in 2024 as a super senior if he is so inclined.

To replace Jacoby, the coaches will turn to another redshirt senior: Jason Collier, who has logged just 53 snaps on offense in his first four years at Pitt.

But despite Collier’s low participation over the course of his career, Narduzzi and the staff believe he is playing at a high level coming out of training camp.

"Jason has been here for a long time,” Narduzzi said Monday. “He knows the system. He's smart. He's played right guard. He's played left guard. He just naturally fit into that spot. Again, he's been playing guard for a long time.

“We always talk about our older guys playing their best football right now, and Jason is playing his best football right now. He's going to have the opportunity. We've got a lot of faith in what he's doing, and it's going to be fun to watch Jason Collier go play.”



