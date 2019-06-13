News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

It was wild: Recruits reflect on last year's visit weekend

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
@pantherlair
Publisher

The weekend of June 15-17, 2018, is one that achieved legendary status almost immediately upon its conclusion.The Pitt football coaching staff hosted 18 recruits for official visits that weekend, a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}