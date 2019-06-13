It was wild: Recruits reflect on last year's visit weekend
The weekend of June 15-17, 2018, is one that achieved legendary status almost immediately upon its conclusion.The Pitt football coaching staff hosted 18 recruits for official visits that weekend, a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news