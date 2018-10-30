V’Lique Carter stole the show on Saturday in Pitt’s 54-45 win over Duke. The true freshman defensive back lined up on offense and rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a new and very unexpected wrinkle to boost the offense.

Could something similar be in play this week when the Panthers head to Charlottesville to take on No. 22 Virginia? Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi certainly seems to think so.

“I think we got other good players that can make plays happen,” Narduzzi said. “Was he lucky? Is he good? I don't know. Maybe he just got lucky that day. I don't know. Maybe just set up perfectly for him. I think some other guys can do the same thing.”

Whatever you make of those comments about Carter, the plan seems to be in place for a new player or two to make their college debut according to the Panthers' head coach.

“We have another guy come out this week, have another guy that might play that you haven't seen before,” Narduzzi said during Monday’s press conference. “I guarantee you, they're going to see another guy that hasn't played this week, a little special.”

On the active roster, Pitt has 32 true freshmen including walk-ons. Of those 32, four have played this year: Carter, receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis, running back Mychale Salahuddin and cornerback Marquis Williams.

So who will be the making their debut on Friday night? Perhaps, it will be more than just one player. With the new rules in place, freshmen can play up to four games in a season and still maintain a redshirt. With Pitt down to four regular season games remaining, the staff could allow some younger guys get an opportunity in game situations.

Narduzzi initial comment was cryptic in terms of a position, but after he asked about redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Keyshon Camp’s season-ending injury, the picture on who the mystery player to see some action this weekend may have gotten clearer.

“As a matter of fact, you might see two new guys [playing] this week,” Narduzzi said. “I said one, you might see two.”

It would make sense for Pitt to get another interior defensive lineman into the mix. Camp was one of the Panthers’ more productive players up front and his loss could create another opportunity in the middle of the defense.

Amir Watts and Jaylen Twyman accounted for Camp’s absence on Saturday and those two will likely continue to receive the bulk of the snaps, but could a freshman defensive linemen also get a chance?

Pitt has three true freshmen interior defensive linemen: Tyler Bentley, Devin Danielson and David Green. Danielson was the 28th-ranked defensive tackle in the class of 2018 out of local-power Thomas Jefferson HS in suburban Pittsburgh; he would seem like an obvious candidate.

In addition to Camp’s season-ending injury, the Panthers sustained another blow earlier this month when senior middle linebacker Quintin Wirginis was lost for the season.

Elias Reynolds and Chase Pine have taken the majority of the reps in his absence, but could Pitt turn to a freshman linebacker for a spark? Throughout training camp Wendell Davis received high praise by numerous coaches and Wirginis himself. As a native of Virginia, maybe it will be his turn to step onto the field on Friday night in Charlottesville.

Aside from the logical choices, anything is on the table it would seem. Nobody could have predicted Carter to come in and produce the way he did. For his part, Narduzzi isn't even guaranteeing the use of Carter for a second consecutive weekend.

“I'm not going to obviously reveal whether we're using him this weekend or not,” Narduzzi added. “We'll find out.”