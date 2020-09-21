Inside the offensive numbers: Snaps, targets and more
Who played for Pitt's offense on Saturday against Syracuse? And who were the top targets in the passing game? Here's a breakdown of the numbers.All data is courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news