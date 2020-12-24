Inside the numbers: Running backs
Pitt's running game left a lot to be desired in 2020. Today, we're going inside the numbers for a closer look at the Panthers' running backs and how they performed this season with data from Pro Fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news