Inside the numbers: Red zone, Pickett, rushing direction and more
As Pitt gets set to host Virginia Tech, let's take a look at some key numbers on Pitt's offense from the season so far. Stats provided by Pro Football Focus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news