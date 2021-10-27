Inside the numbers: Pitt's offense against Clemson
Pitt put up more yards and more regulation points on Clemson’s defense than any other team this season in the Panthers’ 27-17 win over the Tigers on Saturday at Heinz Field. Today we’re diving deep...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news