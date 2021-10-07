Inside the numbers: Pitt's defense at Georgia Tech

Pitt's defense gave up 432 yards but just 21 points in Saturday's win at Georgia Tech. Here's a closer look at how the Panthers' defenders played. All stats from Pro Football Focus.

Pitt's defensive line at Georgia Tech Player Snaps Tackles/TFL Pressures/Sacks Habakkuk Baldonado 39 3/0.5 5/0 Calijah Kancey 38 0/0 1/0 Deslin Alexandre 37 2/0 1/0 Keyshon Camp 31 4/1.5 2/0 John Morgan 28 2/2.0 3/1.0 David Green 25 0/0 0/0 Dayon Hayes 22 1/0 0/0 Devin Danielson 17 0/0 1/0 Tyler Bentley 13 1/0 0/0 Chris Maloney 4 0/0 1/0

- Saturday was not a terribly productive game for the defensive line, aside from John Morgan’s two tackles for loss and one sack. - Pitt’s defense as a whole produced 10 tackles for loss; only four of those came from the defensive line.

Pitt's linebackers at Georgia Tech Player Snaps Tackles/TFL Tgt/Rec/Yds SirVocea Dennis 48 8/2.5 0/0/0 Phil Campbell 41 2/0.5 1/1/17 John Petrishen 40 5/1.5 3/3/84 Cam Bright 31 2/0 1/0/0 Chase Pine 21 1/0.5 3/3/9 Wendell Davis 17 2/0 0/0/0 Bangally Kamara 3 1/0 0/0/0

- In addition to the stats listed above, Pitt’s linebackers also had two of the biggest plays of the game: Cam Bright’s interception on Georgia Tech’s first drive and John Petrishen’s pick on the Yellow Jackets’ second possession, which he returned 33 yards for a touchdown. - The linebackers combined for five of the team’s tackles for loss. - SirVocea Dennis had 2.5 tackles for loss and eight tackles, although PFF also charged him with two missed tackles. Petrishen also had one missed tackle and Wendell Davis had one as well. - One week after leading Pitt's defense with 37 snaps, Brandon George didn't get any defensive snaps at Georgia Tech, according to PFF, although he did play 18 snaps on special teams.

Pitt's defensive backs at Georgia Tech Player Snaps Tackles/TFL Tgts/Rec/Yds Brandon Hill 65 9/1.0 3/2/64 Erick Hallett II 62 5/0 6/6/71 Damarri Mathis 50 7/0 8/5/47 M.J. Devonshire 30 3/0 1/0/0 A.J. Woods 26 2/0 3/2/48 Marquis Williams 24 3/0 3/2/19 Rashad Battle 3 0/0 0/0/0