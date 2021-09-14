Inside the numbers: Pitt's offense at Tennessee
Pitt's offense put up 41 points in Saturday's win at Tennessee. Here's a closer look at how the Panthers performed. All stats and info courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news