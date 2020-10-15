Inside the defensive numbers: Snaps, targets, the Delta and more
Who made plays for Pitt's defense at BC? Who got beat? And what did we notice about the way the Panthers lined up? Here's a look inside the numbers.Snaps, targets and pressures stats courtesy of Pr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news