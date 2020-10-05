Inside the film room: A final look at the Horns set
Here we are at the finish line of my series on the evolution of the Horns sets from last season. Aside from a high ball screen, it was one of the more pronounced part of the Pitt offense, and one t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news