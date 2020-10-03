Panther-lair - Injury rundown for North Carolina State

For the second consecutive week Pitt announced that no players miss today's game for COVID-related reasons. The Panthers started the season with seven players missing the Austin Peay game, followed by three players missing the Syracuse game. Pitt still has plenty of injuries that will hold a number of key players out of today's game.

Starting tight end Lucas Krull will miss his second consecutive game, as he was seen walking with a large knee brace in pregame warmups. Backup tight end Kyi Wright also appears to be out for today. That will leave Grant Carrigan and Daniel Moraga as the primary tight ends against the Wolfpack.

Starting middle linebacker Wendell Davis is out yet again, along with redshirt freshman linebacker Leslie Smith, who has been out all season. Sophomore defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado is out for the third game as he is not in uniform.

Pitt senior cornerback Damarri Mathis was ruled out for the season back in August and now his former high school teammate and senior running back A.J. Davis also appears to be out for today. Pitt freshman running back Daniel Carter is in uniform and is expected to play today as he is participating in warmups currently.

Sophomore defensive back Erick Hallett missed the game against Louisville but is back in uniform for today. H-back Jake Zilinskas is also in uniform after missing last week's contest.

Jared Wayne does not appear to be in uniform either. The sophomore wide receiver had a strong game against Syracuse, but will miss his second game of the year.