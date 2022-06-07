Incoming RB Bailey will not enroll

One member of Pitt’s 2022 recruiting class won’t be making it to campus this summer.

Panther-Lair.com has confirmed that running back Jordaan Bailey will not be joining the team with the rest of the incoming freshmen.

A three-star prospect out of Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Fla., Bailey committed to Pitt on his official visit last June and maintained that commitment throughout his senior season. But in December he announced that he had decommitted from the Panthers amidst academic concerns.

The Pitt coaches worked with Bailey, though, and helped him put together a plan toward getting eligible, and he signed with the Panthers during the December signing period. However, it appears he did not complete the necessary work to enroll this summer.

Bailey committed to Pitt over Power Five offers from Mississippi State, Syracuse and West Virginia, and he was ranked as the No. 41 running back prospect in the class of 2022. As a senior last fall, he rushed 85 times for 677 yards (8.0 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 365 yards and four more scores for a total of 1,042 yards of total offense and 11 total touchdowns.

The loss of Bailey is a blow to Pitt’s future depth at running back, although the Panthers are fairly set heading into 2022 with fourth-year players Vincent Davis and Daniel Carter, junior back Israel Abanikanda and sophomore Rodney Hammond. The Pitt staff could also look to make a late addition to the running back room through the transfer portal this summer.

In the class of 2023, Pitt hosted Gray (Ga.) Jones County back Javious Bond for an official visit this past weekend and will have St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood running back Montravius Lloyd on campus for an official visit in two weeks.