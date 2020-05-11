In the film room: Xavier Johnson
Panther-Lair.com is excited to welcome Stephen Gertz to the site as a Pitt basketball staff writer. Stephen studies the game and he uses film to support his analysis. Today, Stephen is taking a loo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news