In the film room: What Cummings brings to Pitt
Nelly Cummings is officially a Pitt Panther. The graduate transfer and former Colgate Raider will bring experience in the form of 79 career starts and two appearances in the NCAA Tournament, along ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news