In the film room: The impact of Odukale's transfer
Last Friday was a mix of news for Jeff Capel and the Pitt basketball program. On the positive side, Colgate guard Nelly Cummings announced he was going to transfer to Pitt and guard Jamarius Burton...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news