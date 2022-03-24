In the film room: The impact of Horton's transfer
The Pitt Panthers must now weather their first significant transfer with the news that Ithiel Horton is leaving the program. Horton was viewed as a part of Pitt’s core for next season and represent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news