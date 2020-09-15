In the film room: The Horns set, pt. 2
As I will be continuing my series on how the Horns set evolved for the Pitt Panthers over the course of last season, I would recommend starting from the beginning if you have not read that article ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news