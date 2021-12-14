In the film room: The good and the bad from Pitt's last two games
Pitt (3-7, 0-1) followed one of its most encouraging performances of the season with nearly the opposite three days later. After holding on to beat Colgate last Thursday, the Panthers had a miserab...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news