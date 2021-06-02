In the film room: Mouhamadou Gueye
What will Pitt get from Stony Brook transfer Mouhamadou Gueye? Today Panther-Lair.com analyst Stephen Gertz is looking at Gueye’s highlight film for a breakdown. At 6’9”, Gueye is the tallest addit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news