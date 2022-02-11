In the film room: Likes - only likes - from the win over FSU
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16, 4-10) secured their first road win in February under head coach Jeff Capel on Wednesday night. The victory ended Pitt’s four-game losing streak while simultaneously e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news