In the film room: Likes - and no dislikes - from Pitt's win over Syracuse
I am not sure who believed the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 3-6) would win this one, except for our own Houston Wilson. Pitt had just come off one of its worst offensive performances of the season, l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news