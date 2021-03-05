In the film room: Likes and dislikes from the win over Wake Forest
It what looked like the last chance for the Pitt Panthers (10-10, 6-9) to grab a win, they delivered in a decisive victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-14, 3-14) on senior night. No, Terre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news