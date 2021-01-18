In the film room: Likes and dislikes from the Syracuse sweep
Another Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 3-1) victory and another edition of this series with a lot of likes. For starters, Pitt swept their two games against the Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-3). Justin Champa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news