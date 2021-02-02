In the film room: Likes and dislikes from the loss to Notre Dame
I thought the third time would be the charm and the Pitt Panthers (8-5, 4-4) would find a way to stem the bleeding. Instead, they had arguably their worst performance of the season against a hungry...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news