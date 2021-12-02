In the film room: Likes and dislikes from the loss to Minnesota
If the loss to the UMBC Retrievers last Saturday was the worst loss of the season, then the late-game heartbreaker against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-0) on Tuesday must be the most demoralizin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news