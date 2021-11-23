In the film room: Likes and dislikes from Pitt's win over Towson
Another rock fight and another victory for the Pitt Panthers (2-2). This might be a season where a two-game win streak ends up being one of the high points, so Pitt fans should probably celebrate t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news