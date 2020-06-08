In the film room: Ithiel Horton
Ithiel Horton transferred to Pitt last offseason and sat out due to NCAA transfer eligibility rules, but he is expected to be among the Panthers' top contributors this season.Panther-Lair.com baske...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news