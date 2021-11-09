In the film room: Areas of improvement for John Hugley
Buckle up and prepare yourselves! I know I said in the first part of this series that I would be including William Jeffress, John Hugley and possibly Noah Collier in part two. Honestly, this articl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news