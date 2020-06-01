 Panther-lair - In the film room: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 06:46:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

In the film room: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly

Stephen Gertz
Panther-Lair.com analyst

Panther-Lair.com basketball analyst Stephen Gertz has been breaking down the film of each player on Pitt's returning roster, and today the focus is on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, who showed flashes of ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}