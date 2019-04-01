Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state schools stand out for Aliquippa LB

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Aliquippa regularly puts out FBS prospects, and Pitt is hoping the next Quip to go Power Five will stay local.Zuriah Fisher is a 6’3” 240-pound defensive prospect, and last week Pitt joined his gro...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}