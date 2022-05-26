Impressive spring game earns Pitt offer for Florida WR
Pitt safeties coach Cory Sanders had been keeping an eye on Daidren Zipperer, but when the Lakeland (Fla.) receiver put on a show in his school’s spring scrimmage against Venice, Sanders was moved ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news