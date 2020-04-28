News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 10:05:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Impact: What Jeffress means for Pitt

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

Jeff Capel has not been able to recruit outside of virtual visits over the computer due to current circumstances, but he got the best news that he has received in 2020 to this point on Tuesday when...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}