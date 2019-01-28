Impact: Pitt's latest grad transfer OL
Pitt’s first commitment of the 2019 calendar year didn’t come from a high school prospect or a junior-college transfer.Instead, it was Nolan Ulizio, a graduate transfer offensive lineman from Michi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news