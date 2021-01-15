Panther-lair - Hugley suspended indefinitely

Pitt freshman center John Hugley has been suspended indefinitely for disciplinary reasons, the school announced Friday.

Hugley’s suspension comes one day after he was charged with two felony counts of criminal conspiracy and one felony count of receiving stolen property in addition to one summary charge of driving without a license. According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident in July.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.

A freshman from Cleveland (Oh.), Hugley played in seven of Pitt’s eight games this season and averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game over that stretch. He missed last week’s win at Syracuse due to COVID-19 protocols.

Hugley leads the Panthers’ centers in points and rebounds per game, and he was second among the centers in playing time, averaging 14.9 minutes per game this season. Sophomore Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 18.9 minutes per game.

Coming out of high school, Hugley was a four-star center prospect and a top-80 recruit in the class.