Hugley leaves no doubt about his future

Pitt is facing a lot of questions this offseason, but at least one of those questions was answered on Monday night.

“I am committed to continuing my growth as a person and as a player here at the University of Pittsburgh,” sophomore center John Hugley said on Twitter.

“I love Coach Capel and appreciate how he and the staff have developed me over the past two years. I am excited about the process and eager to continue to evolve as a player, person and leader at Pitt.”

Hugley’s tweet ended any possible speculation about the Cleveland native’s future, which could have led him in a number of directions.

As an All-ACC honorable mention who was among the conference leaders in scoring and rebounding, Hugley had several options this offseason. He could have followed the lead of two of his teammates - as well as hundreds of college basketball players - and entered the transfer portal. He could have also gotten an early start on his pro career.

Instead, Hugley plans to return to Pitt for his junior season, and that’s significant for Jeff Capel and his staff.

Hugley was Pitt’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, averaging 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures in 23 of 32 games, grabbed five or more rebounds 27 times and recorded eight 20-point games and nine double-doubles.

He was also one of 10 players to rank among the top 20 in the ACC in scoring and rebounding.