How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Five rankings
After five weeks of the season, every team in the ACC has played at least four games overall and at least one conference game.
With that sample size, 12 ACC team sites In the Rivals.com network ranked the conference. Who's on top? Who's at the bottom? And where is Pitt? Here's the rankings.
Week Five rankings
|Team
|Points (1st place votes)
|Record
|
1. Wake Forest
|
159 (8)
|
5-0 (3-0)
|
2. Pitt
|
148 (2)
|
4-1 (1-0)
|
3. N.C. State
|
147 (2)
|
4-1 (1-0)
|
4. Clemson
|
128 (0)
|
3-2 (2-1)
|
5. Virginia Tech
|
117 (0)
|
3-1 (1-0)
|
6. Boston College
|
115 (0)
|
4-1 (0-1)
|
7. North Carolina
|
96 (0)
|
3-2 (2-2)
|
8. Louisville
|
80 (0)
|
3-2 (1-1)
|
9. Virginia
|
71 (0)
|
3-2 (1-2)
|
10. Georgia Tech
|
63 (0)
|
2-3 (1-2)
|
11. Miami
|
52 (0)
|
2-3 (0-1)
|
12. Duke
|
30 (0)
|
3-2 (0-1)
|
13. Syracuse
|
29 (0)
|
3-2 (0-1)
|
14. Florida State
|
24 (0)
|
1-4 (1-2)