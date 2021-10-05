 Panther-lair - How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Five rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-05 12:59:54 -0500') }} football Edit

How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Five rankings

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
After five weeks of the season, every team in the ACC has played at least four games overall and at least one conference game.

With that sample size, 12 ACC team sites In the Rivals.com network ranked the conference. Who's on top? Who's at the bottom? And where is Pitt? Here's the rankings.

Week Five rankings
Team Points (1st place votes) Record

1. Wake Forest

159 (8)

5-0 (3-0)

2. Pitt

148 (2)

4-1 (1-0)

3. N.C. State

147 (2)

4-1 (1-0)

4. Clemson

128 (0)

3-2 (2-1)

5. Virginia Tech

117 (0)

3-1 (1-0)

6. Boston College

115 (0)

4-1 (0-1)

7. North Carolina

96 (0)

3-2 (2-2)

8. Louisville

80 (0)

3-2 (1-1)

9. Virginia

71 (0)

3-2 (1-2)

10. Georgia Tech

63 (0)

2-3 (1-2)

11. Miami

52 (0)

2-3 (0-1)

12. Duke

30 (0)

3-2 (0-1)

13. Syracuse

29 (0)

3-2 (0-1)

14. Florida State

24 (0)

1-4 (1-2)
