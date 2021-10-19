 Panther-lair - How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Eight rankings
football

How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Eight rankings

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

With seven weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how 12 ACC team sites in the Rivals.com network see the conference.

At this point, the top four teams are fairly set, and there was only a bit of shifting among Nos. 5-14. But 12 of the 14 conference teams are playing on Saturday with five ACC games and two non-conference contests. All of the top four teams will be in action, so this weekend could provide some separation.

Here's how the Week Eight polls look.

Week Eight rankings
Team Pts (1st place votes) Last week Record

1. Wake Forest

161 (11)

1 (Same)

6-0 (4-0)

2. N.C. State

155 (2)

2 (Same)

5-1 (2-0)

3. Pitt

150 (1)

3 (Same

5-1 (2-0)

4. Clemson

134

4 (Same)

4-2 (3-1)

5. Virginia

108

7 (Up 2)

5-2 (3-2)

6. Virginia Tech

99

6 (Same)

3-3 (1-1)

7. Boston College

91

5 (Down 2)

4-2 (0-2)

8. Georgia Tech

84

8 (Same)

3-3 (2-2)

9. Louisville

78

9 (Same)

3-3 (1-2)

10. North Carolina

65

10 (Same)

4-3 (3-3)

11. Florida State

54

11 (Same)

2-4 (2-2)

12. Syracuse

33

13 (Up 1)

3-4 (0-3)

13. Miami

32

12 (Down 1)

2-4 (0-2)

14. Duke

16

14 (Same)

3-4 (0-3)
