How the ACC sees the ACC: Week Eight rankings

With seven weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how 12 ACC team sites in the Rivals.com network see the conference.

At this point, the top four teams are fairly set, and there was only a bit of shifting among Nos. 5-14. But 12 of the 14 conference teams are playing on Saturday with five ACC games and two non-conference contests. All of the top four teams will be in action, so this weekend could provide some separation.

Here's how the Week Eight polls look.