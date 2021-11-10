How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 11 rankings

After a weekend that didn’t do much to offer clarity on the conference, 16 ACC writers from the Rivals network got together to rank the conference.

Wake Forest maintained its top spot despite suffering its first loss of the season in a 58-55 shootout at North Carolina. The loss didn’t drop the Deacons, but it did cost them first-place votes; after sweeping the first-place votes last week, Wake was No. 1 on seven of the 16 submitted ballots this week.

Pitt’s win at Duke landed the Panthers four first-place votes, while N.C. State’s success - the Wolfpack have won six of their last seven - scored Dave Doeren’s group five first-place votes. Despite getting one fewer first-place vote, Pitt snuck past N.C. State in the poll with 205 points. That was one more point than the Wolfpack ended up with, mostly because N.C. State only had one second-place vote, while Pitt was No. 2 on six ballots.

Ultimately, there wasn’t a lot of change in the poll this week. Only one team in the top nine moved up or down more than one spot; that was UNC, who climbed from No. 8 to No. 6 after beating Wake Forest. Boston College earned a three-spot jump after beating a listless Virginia Tech; that loss dropped the Hokies to No. 12, ahead of only Georgia Tech and Duke.